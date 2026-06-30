Benson Boone’s “The Time Of My Life” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

One day after topping the Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board, Benson Boone’s “The Time Of My Life” does the same at pop radio.

Picked up by 125 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the song dominantly ranks as the format’s most added song.

sombr’s new “my body isn’t ready” follows as second-most added with 46 pickups, while an add count of 14 slots BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM” in third on the Mediabase pop add board.

With 13 adds, Niall Horan’s “Tastes So Good” ranks as fourth-most added. The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” follows in fifth with 12 adds.

Each added by 9 stations, Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings,” Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It,” and The Kid Laroi & Kehlani’s “GIRLS (2026 remix)” tie for sixth.

A tie also emerges at the ninth-place spot; Akon’s “Ring Tone,” Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll,” and Khalid & Ahn Hyo-seop’s “Something Special” each landed at 4 stations.