in Music News, New Music

Benson Boone’s “The Time Of My Life” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new single also ranked as hot adult contemporary radio’s most added song.

Benson Boone and Alix Earle in The Time Of My Life video | Screenshot | Warner

One day after topping the Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board, Benson Boone’s “The Time Of My Life” does the same at pop radio.

Picked up by 125 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the song dominantly ranks as the format’s most added song.

sombr’s new “my body isn’t ready” follows as second-most added with 46 pickups, while an add count of 14 slots BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM” in third on the Mediabase pop add board.

With 13 adds, Niall Horan’s “Tastes So Good” ranks as fourth-most added. The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” follows in fifth with 12 adds.

Each added by 9 stations, Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings,” Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It,” and The Kid Laroi & Kehlani’s “GIRLS (2026 remix)” tie for sixth.

A tie also emerges at the ninth-place spot; Akon’s “Ring Tone,” Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll,” and Khalid & Ahn Hyo-seop’s “Something Special” each landed at 4 stations.

Ahn Hyo-seopbabymonsterbenson boonedominic fikeed sheerankehlanikhalidMalcolm toddmartin garrixniall horansombrthe beachesthe kid laroithe time of my life

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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