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Raising Cane’s Donates To Manning Passing Academy As Noah Fifita Wins QB Long Shot Challenge

The special event took place this weekend at Nicholls State.

Photo courtesy of Raising Cane's

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers supports an immense number of activities each year, and many involve a combination of community, charity, and celebration.

Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

That was the case Saturday, when the fast-growing restaurant brand joined forces with the Manning Passing Academy for a special day at Nicholls State University in Louisiana.

Continuing their support of one of the best-known football camps, Cane’s and founder Todd Graves joined the Manning family as they hosted the annual Quarterback Long Shot Challenge. Arizona’s Noah Fifita won, earning himself a year of free Raising Cane’s and an exclusive collection of swag.

Star college QBs Arch Manning, Jayden Maiava, George MacIntyre, Demond Williams Jr, and Julian Sayin were all in attendance at the event, showcasing their passing skills and spending time with Graves.

Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Along with joining in on the celebratory festivities, Graves presented the Manning Passing Academy Foundation with a check for $25,000.

The event was one of special importance to Graves, as Archie Manning has served as a longtime source of inspiration for the entrepreneur.

“Over the years their shared commitment to leadership, service and giving back has grown into a close friendship with the entire Manning family,” says a Raising Cane’s press release. “Together, they’ve spent years investing in young people through football, philanthropy and community initiatives.”

 

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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