Maisie Peters Slays At UK Premiere Of “Disclosure Day” (Special Look)

“Disclosure Day” held its UK Premiere Thursday night, and the artist behind the reigning #1 album was in attendance.

Maisie Peters, whose “Florescence” debuted atop last week’s UK Albums Chart, attended Thursday night’s event at Cineworld IMAX Leicester Square in London. The singer-songwriter looked great at the event, which also featured principals from the eagerly anticipated film.

“Disclosure Day” has been holding European events, with its Paris premiere taking place earlier in the week. The film officially opens on Friday, June 12.

Photos from Maisie Peters’ time at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.