Madonna’s “Love Sensation” Indeed Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Madonna - Confessions II album cover | photo by Rafael Pavarotti | Courtesy of Warner Records
Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Madonna’s “Love Sensation” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Played ~672 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “Love Sensation” rises one spot to the peak position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 96.
Kaskade, Layton Giordani & Natalie Jane’s “Meet Again” ascends two levels to #2, while Bebe Rexha & David Guetta’s “Sad Girls” stays at #3. Hugel, Ultra Nate & Imael Angel’s “Movin’ To The Sun” rises four levels to #4, and Laszewo’s “Gimme Love” ticks up one spot to #5.
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