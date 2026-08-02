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Madonna’s “Love Sensation” Indeed Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

“Love Sensation” secures the #1 spot on this week’s listing.

Madonna - Confessions II album cover | photo by Rafael Pavarotti | Courtesy of Warner Records

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Madonna’s “Love Sensation” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Played ~672 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “Love Sensation” rises one spot to the peak position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 96.

Kaskade, Layton Giordani & Natalie Jane’s “Meet Again” ascends two levels to #2, while Bebe Rexha & David Guetta’s “Sad Girls” stays at #3. Hugel, Ultra Nate & Imael Angel’s “Movin’ To The Sun” rises four levels to #4, and Laszewo’s “Gimme Love” ticks up one spot to #5.

bebe rexhadavid guettahugelimael angelkaskadelaszewoLayton giordanilove sensationmadonnaNatalie janeultra nate

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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