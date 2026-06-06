Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” Debuts At #1 On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

Taylor Swift’s eagerly anticipated “Toy Story 5” single found a strong opening-day audience on Spotify.
Credited with 8.8 million worldwide streams, the song arrives at #1 on the Global Spotify Chart for Friday, June 5.
The song fared especially well in the United States, amassing 3.6 million first-day American streams. That count yields a #1 bow on the US chart, with a total that nearly doubles that of the #2 song (Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” with 1.8 million).
Formally billed as a country song, “I Knew It” is receiving multi-format attention at radio. It is pacing to debut on this week’s Mediabase country, pop, and hot adult contemporary listings.