in Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” Debuts At #1 On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

The new Taylor Swift single unsurprisingly starts atop the streaming listings.

Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You audio cover

Taylor Swift’s eagerly anticipated “Toy Story 5” single found a strong opening-day audience on Spotify.

Credited with 8.8 million worldwide streams, the song arrives at #1 on the Global Spotify Chart for Friday, June 5.

The song fared especially well in the United States, amassing 3.6 million first-day American streams. That count yields a #1 bow on the US chart, with a total that nearly doubles that of the #2 song (Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” with 1.8 million).

Formally billed as a country song, “I Knew It” is receiving multi-format attention at radio. It is pacing to debut on this week’s Mediabase country, pop, and hot adult contemporary listings.

I knew it I knew youTaylor SwiftToy Story 5

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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