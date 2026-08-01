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Chase Infiniti Stuns At Lollapalooza Edition of NYLON Nights (Special Look)

The Chicago iteration of NYLON Nights was presented by NYX Professional Makeup.

Chase Infiniti at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON

One attending a NYLON Nights event can expect good vibes, lively music, quality food and drink, and a high-profile guest list.

Those who attended Friday’s Lollapalooza weekend, which was presented by NYX Professional Makeup at Carbon Chicago, had all boxes checked.

With various custom cocktail options, trays of Chicago-style hot dogs, cosmetic showcases (and samples) from NYX, and numerous engaging DJ sets, it was a party to remember.

The party also delivered on the high-profile guest list expectation, with Chase Infiniti among those in attendance.

The “One Battle After Another” and “Testaments” star looked characteristically stunning at the event; photos follow.

Chase Infiniti at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON
Chase Infiniti at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON
Chase Infiniti at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON
Chase Infiniti at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON

chase infinitinylon

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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