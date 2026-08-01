Chase Infiniti Stuns At Lollapalooza Edition of NYLON Nights (Special Look)

One attending a NYLON Nights event can expect good vibes, lively music, quality food and drink, and a high-profile guest list.

Those who attended Friday’s Lollapalooza weekend, which was presented by NYX Professional Makeup at Carbon Chicago, had all boxes checked.

With various custom cocktail options, trays of Chicago-style hot dogs, cosmetic showcases (and samples) from NYX, and numerous engaging DJ sets, it was a party to remember.

The party also delivered on the high-profile guest list expectation, with Chase Infiniti among those in attendance.

The “One Battle After Another” and “Testaments” star looked characteristically stunning at the event; photos follow.