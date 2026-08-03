First Look: Callum Turner Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2324 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Callum Turner and host Jimmy Fallon toss pizza dough on Monday, August 3, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
In town for the New York premiere of “One Night Only,” star Callum Turner also makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Turner appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s broadcast. He also joins Fallon for a pizza-making segment, offering a nod to his role in the new film.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features a visit from Sunny Sandler. Chance The Rapper additionally appears for both an interview and musical performance.
Photos from Turner’s appearance follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2324 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Callum Turner and host Jimmy Fallon toss pizza dough on Monday, August 3, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2324 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Callum Turner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 3, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2324 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Callum Turner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 3, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
callum turner jimmy fallon nbc one night only the tonight show
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