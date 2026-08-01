Ariana Grande’s “petal” Songs Claim Top 8 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 3 Globally

Ariana Grqnde’s new album “petal” dominated Spotify on opening day, commanding almost the entirety of the platform’s US and Global charts.

— Songs from “petal” form the Top 8 positions on the US chart; the title track debuts #1 with 2.7 million American streams, while lead single “hate that i made you love me” rises three places to #2 with 2.3 million.

“kiss me” (#3), “oh well” (#4), “stay” (#5), “big feelings” (#6), “like i do” (#7), and “freak” (#8) also chart higher than music from any other artist.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” breaks the Ariana Grande streak by claiming the #9 position; Grande’s “never get over me” then follows at #10.

Her “warning signs (interlude)” (#11), “bad thing (bunny hop)” (#12), and “nowhere, nobody” (#13) claim the next slots, meaning no track from the album appears below #13.

— “petal,” “hate that i made you love me,” and “kiss me” also claim the Top 3 places globally. Appearing at #4; Shakira & Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” is the lone non-Ariana Grande song in the global Top 10. “stay” (#5), “oh well” (#6), “big feelings” (#7), “like i do” (#8), “freak” (#9), and “never get over me” (#10) form the balance of said Top 10.

The remaining three tracks appear at #12 (“bad thing”), #13 (“warning signs”), and #15 (“nowhere, nobody”).