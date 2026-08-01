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Avani Gregg Slays At NYLON x NYX Party During Lollapalooza Weekend In Chicago

Avani was present for the latest edition of NYLON Nights.

Avani Gregg at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonte Lee/BFA for NYLON

Chronicled across her social accounts, Avani Gregg has been enjoying the 2026 edition of Lollapalooza.

Her experience was not limited to the actual festival; the social media sensation also attended a high-profile party Friday night.

Avani joined hundreds of other tastemakers, influencers, and celebrities for the latest edition of NYLON Nights. Presented by NYX Professional Makeup at Carbon, the event featured the energy, music, drinks, and fun brand moments one would expect from a NYLON party.

Avani, meanwhile, delivered the style slay one would expect from her. Photos of her memorable look follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Avani Gregg at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonte Lee/BFA for NYLON
Avani Gregg at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonte Lee/BFA for NYLON
Avani Gregg at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonte Lee/BFA for NYLON

avaniavani greggnylon

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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