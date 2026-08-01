Avani Gregg Slays At NYLON x NYX Party During Lollapalooza Weekend In Chicago

Chronicled across her social accounts, Avani Gregg has been enjoying the 2026 edition of Lollapalooza.

Her experience was not limited to the actual festival; the social media sensation also attended a high-profile party Friday night.

Avani joined hundreds of other tastemakers, influencers, and celebrities for the latest edition of NYLON Nights. Presented by NYX Professional Makeup at Carbon, the event featured the energy, music, drinks, and fun brand moments one would expect from a NYLON party.

Avani, meanwhile, delivered the style slay one would expect from her. Photos of her memorable look follow, courtesy of NYLON.