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Drake’s “2 Hard 4 The Radio” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The former rhythmic radio leader hits #1 on urban.

Drake - 2 Hard 4 The Radio video screenshot | OVO/Republic

Drake’s recent rhythmic radio #1 “2 Hard 4 The Radio” rises to the top spot on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~5,269 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “2 Hard” rises five spots to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,452.

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” holds at #2, while Tems’ “What You Need” spends another week as urban radio’s #3 song.

Kehlani’s “Folded” stays in the #4 position, and Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” retains the #5 spot on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

2 hard 4 the radiobryson tillerChris BrownDrakekehlaniyung miami

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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