Drake’s “2 Hard 4 The Radio” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Drake’s recent rhythmic radio #1 “2 Hard 4 The Radio” rises to the top spot on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Played ~5,269 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “2 Hard” rises five spots to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,452.
Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” holds at #2, while Tems’ “What You Need” spends another week as urban radio’s #3 song.
Kehlani’s “Folded” stays in the #4 position, and Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” retains the #5 spot on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.