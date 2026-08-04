Ariana Grande’s “petal” Projected For #1 With 155K US Sales, 291K Total US Units

Opening-week projections have finally arrived for Ariana Grande’s “petal,” and they confirm the album is tracking toward a #1 debut in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, “petal” should sell about 155K US copies by the end of the July 31-August 6 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 291K in total first-week US activity.

The former number should comfortably result in a #1 bow on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, while the consumption figure will place “petal” atop the Billboard 200.

The album will mark her eighth release to lead Top Album Sales, while becoming her seventh chart-topper on the overall Billboard 200.