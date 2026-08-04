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Kristen Stewart Scheduled For Interview On August 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actress will return to NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 2, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Kristen Stewart has booked her return appearance to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Stewart will appear on the Monday, August 10 edition of NBC’s late-night talk show. She will be the lead interview guest.

Dominic Sessa will also appear for a chat on the broadcast. Later, Ravyn Lenae will deliver a musical performance.

Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Colman Domingo (August 4), Monica Barbaro (August 4), Zarna Garg (August 4), Elliot Page (August 5), Bobby Flay (August 5), The Red Clay Strays (August 5), Shane Gillis (August 6), Betty Gilpin (August 6), and Role Model (August 6).

jimmy fallonkristen stewartnbcravyn lenaethe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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