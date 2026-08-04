Kristen Stewart Scheduled For Interview On August 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Kristen Stewart has booked her return appearance to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Stewart will appear on the Monday, August 10 edition of NBC’s late-night talk show. She will be the lead interview guest.
Dominic Sessa will also appear for a chat on the broadcast. Later, Ravyn Lenae will deliver a musical performance.
Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Colman Domingo (August 4), Monica Barbaro (August 4), Zarna Garg (August 4), Elliot Page (August 5), Bobby Flay (August 5), The Red Clay Strays (August 5), Shane Gillis (August 6), Betty Gilpin (August 6), and Role Model (August 6).