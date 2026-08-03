in Culture News, Movie News

Lilia Buckingham Looks Beautiful At NY Premiere Of “One Night Only” (Special Look)

The actress and dancer attended Monday’s premiere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Lilia Buckingham attends the Universal Pictures ONE NIGHT ONLY Premiere at the SVA in New York on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Actress, dancer, and social sensation Lilia Buckingham was on the guest list for Monday’s “One Night Only” premiere.

She looked characteristically beautiful on the red carpet for the event, which took place at the SVA in New York City.

Monday’s premiere precedes this Friday’s official opening. From director Will Gluck, the film star Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro as love interests who meet on the one night of the year where premarital sex is legal.

Those principals were all in attendance at Monday’s event. Photos from Lilia’s appearance follow.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Lilia Buckingham attends the Universal Pictures ONE NIGHT ONLY Premiere at the SVA in New York on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Lilia Buckingham attends the Universal Pictures ONE NIGHT ONLY Premiere at the SVA in New York on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Lilia Buckingham attends the Universal Pictures ONE NIGHT ONLY Premiere at the SVA in New York on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

lilia buckinghamone night only

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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