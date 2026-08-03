Lilia Buckingham Looks Beautiful At NY Premiere Of “One Night Only” (Special Look)

Actress, dancer, and social sensation Lilia Buckingham was on the guest list for Monday’s “One Night Only” premiere.

She looked characteristically beautiful on the red carpet for the event, which took place at the SVA in New York City.

Monday’s premiere precedes this Friday’s official opening. From director Will Gluck, the film star Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro as love interests who meet on the one night of the year where premarital sex is legal.

Those principals were all in attendance at Monday’s event. Photos from Lilia’s appearance follow.