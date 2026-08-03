Special Look: “Love Island USA” Alumni Dylan Wrona, Kenzie Annis Attend NY Premiere Of “One Night Only”

With “Love Island USA” becoming a cultural phenomenon, it is now the norm for alumni from the show to become staples at major pop culture events.

That already appears to be the case for members of the season eight cast.

Dylan Wrona and Kenzie Annis were spotted together at Monday’s New York premiere of “One Night Only.”

They appeared alongside dozens of entertainment notables, as well as principals from the film like Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro.

“One Night Only” officially opens this Friday; photos from the red carpet follow.