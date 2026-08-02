Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula” Earns 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 4th Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Listing

Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula” wins a close race to retain its crown atop the Mediabase pop radio chart. It also adds another week to its run as the #1 song at hot adult contemporary radio.

— Played ~16,592 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “Dracula” earns a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 346, but it keeps “Dracula” 142 spins ahead of the #2 song.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” again registers as that #2 song. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” ticks up one level to #3, and Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” correspondingly drops a place to #4. Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” stays at #5.

— Credited with ~5,257 Hot AC spins during the tracking period (+169), “Dracula” secures a fourth week as that format’s leader.

The entire Top 5 matches last week’s chart: Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” at #2, Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” at #3, Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” at #4, and Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” at #5.