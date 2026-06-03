Niall Horan Scheduled to Chat, Perform On June 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Niall Horan’s new album “Dinner Party” launches this Friday.

As part of the release week celebration, the singer-songwriter will appear on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Horan will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the Wednesday, June 10 edition of the flagship NBC late-night show. The episode will also feature a chat with Hugh Jackman.

Including the titular lead single, “Dinner Party” marks the artist’s fourth solo studio album.

“Dinner Party is a thank you to the past and a hello to the present, covering the big life events and the small, sometimes messy, in-between moments that actually make them up,” says Horan of the release.”