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Niall Horan Scheduled to Chat, Perform On June 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The singer-songwriter will support his new album.

Niall Horan by Zackery Michael, Press Photo via Capitol Records

Niall Horan’s new album “Dinner Party” launches this Friday.

As part of the release week celebration, the singer-songwriter will appear on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Horan will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the Wednesday, June 10 edition of the flagship NBC late-night show. The episode will also feature a chat with Hugh Jackman.

Including the titular lead single, “Dinner Party” marks the artist’s fourth solo studio album.

“Dinner Party is a thank you to the past and a hello to the present, covering the big life events and the small, sometimes messy, in-between moments that actually make them up,” says Horan of the release.”

dinner partyjimmy fallonnbcniall horanthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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