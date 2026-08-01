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DJ Duo me n ü Headlines Electric NYLON Nights x NYX Party During Lollapalooza Weekend In Chicago

NYLON brought its signature flair to Lollapalooza weekend.

Me n U at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON

The NYLON Nights series of can’t-miss events continues to expand.

The latest iteration came Friday at Carbon in Chicago, coinciding with night two of Lollapalooza. As is the norm for a NYLON Nights event, the Chicago version featured a high-profile guest list of celebrities and tastemakers, fun brand moments, custom cocktails, and good energy.

This particular event was presented by NYX Professional Makeup, with the popular cosmetic brand unveiling new products and hosting activations.

Befitting the location, waiters began serving Chicago-style hot dogs late in the night.

Music pumped throughout, with DJ duo me n ü serving as the headline act.

The guest list included names like Chase Infiniti, Owen Thiele, and Avani.

Photos from me n ü’s set follow:

Me n U at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON
Me n U at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON
Me n U at NYLON NIGHTS x NYX | Carbon Chicago | Deonté Lee/BFA for NYLON

me n unylon

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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