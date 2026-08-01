DJ Duo me n ü Headlines Electric NYLON Nights x NYX Party During Lollapalooza Weekend In Chicago

The NYLON Nights series of can’t-miss events continues to expand.

The latest iteration came Friday at Carbon in Chicago, coinciding with night two of Lollapalooza. As is the norm for a NYLON Nights event, the Chicago version featured a high-profile guest list of celebrities and tastemakers, fun brand moments, custom cocktails, and good energy.

This particular event was presented by NYX Professional Makeup, with the popular cosmetic brand unveiling new products and hosting activations.

Befitting the location, waiters began serving Chicago-style hot dogs late in the night.

Music pumped throughout, with DJ duo me n ü serving as the headline act.

The guest list included names like Chase Infiniti, Owen Thiele, and Avani.

Photos from me n ü’s set follow: