Alysha Newman Wows In Red Dress At Launch Party For Mel B, Revive Collagen Partnership

To celebrate naming Mel B as its new global ambassador, Revive Collagen held a rooftop party in Hollywood this Thursday.

The high-profile guest list included numerous notables from the worlds of beauty, fashion, social media, and sports.

One standout attendee included Alysha Newman. The Canadian Olympian, who won a Bronze Medal at the 2024 Olympics, looked characteristically stunning in a red dress at the celebration.

“Menopause doesn’t scare me – confidence starts with the right support. I’m proud to partner with Revive Collagen to help women feel their best at every stage of life,” says Melanie Brown, Global Brand Ambassador, MBE.

Photos of Alysha’s time at the event follow.