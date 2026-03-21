in Music News, New Music

Songs From BTS’ “ARIRANG” Form Entire Top 14 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

The album also commands an impressive presence on the US chart.

BTS for BIGHIT MUSIC/NETFLIX to celebrate "The Comeback Live | ARIRANG"

“ARIRANG,” the eagerly anticipated comeback album from BTS, enjoyed an unsurprisingly massive first day on Spotify.

The album’s fourteen tracks form the entirety of the Top 14 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, March 20.

Focus single “SWIM” leads the way, courtesy of its mammoth 14.6 million first-day streams. “Body To Body” (#2), “Hooligan” (#3), “FYA” (#4), and “Aliens” (#5) follow to complete the Top 5.

The balance of the album charts as follows: “2.0” at #6, “Merry Go Round” at #7, “NORMAL” at #8, “Like Animals” at #9, “they don’t know ’bout us” at #10, “No. 29” at #11, “One More Night” at #12, “Please” at #13, and “Into The Sun” at #14.

The album also fared impressively in the United States, with “SWIM” and “Body To Body” debuting at #1 and #2 on the US Spotify Chart, respectively. “Hooligan” (#6), “FYA” (#7), and “Aliens” (#8) also appear in the American Top 10.

BTS celebrated the release with a live performance before 104,000 fans in Seoul. The performance streamed on Netflix as the special “BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG.”

arirangbtsswim

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Naomi Hernandez Creates Big LA Fashion Week Moments, Shining For Scathed, George Styler, Mister Triple X

Alysha Newman Wows In Red Dress At Launch Party For Mel B, Revive Collagen Partnership