Songs From BTS’ “ARIRANG” Form Entire Top 14 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

“ARIRANG,” the eagerly anticipated comeback album from BTS, enjoyed an unsurprisingly massive first day on Spotify.

The album’s fourteen tracks form the entirety of the Top 14 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, March 20.

Focus single “SWIM” leads the way, courtesy of its mammoth 14.6 million first-day streams. “Body To Body” (#2), “Hooligan” (#3), “FYA” (#4), and “Aliens” (#5) follow to complete the Top 5.

The balance of the album charts as follows: “2.0” at #6, “Merry Go Round” at #7, “NORMAL” at #8, “Like Animals” at #9, “they don’t know ’bout us” at #10, “No. 29” at #11, “One More Night” at #12, “Please” at #13, and “Into The Sun” at #14.

The album also fared impressively in the United States, with “SWIM” and “Body To Body” debuting at #1 and #2 on the US Spotify Chart, respectively. “Hooligan” (#6), “FYA” (#7), and “Aliens” (#8) also appear in the American Top 10.

BTS celebrated the release with a live performance before 104,000 fans in Seoul. The performance streamed on Netflix as the special “BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG.”