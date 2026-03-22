Wale & Leon Thomas’ “Watching Us” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Wale’s “Watching Us (featuring Leon Thomas)” makes a massive jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up five places, “Watching Us” earns #1 thanks to the ~5,593 spins it received during the March 15-21 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,260.
Belly Gang Kushington’s “Friend Do” holds at #2, while T.I.’s “Let Em Know” drops from #1 to #3. Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” slides one level to #4, and Kehlani’s “Folded” drops a place to #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban chart.