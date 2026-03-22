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Wale & Leon Thomas’ “Watching Us” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“Watching Us” flies to #1 on this week’s chart.

Wale and Leon Thomas - Watching Us video screenshot | Wale/Def Jam

Wale’s “Watching Us (featuring Leon Thomas)” makes a massive jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up five places, “Watching Us” earns #1 thanks to the ~5,593 spins it received during the March 15-21 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,260.

Belly Gang Kushington’s “Friend Do” holds at #2, while T.I.’s “Let Em Know” drops from #1 to #3. Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” slides one level to #4, and Kehlani’s “Folded” drops a place to #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban chart.

belly gang kushingtonbryson tillerChris BrownkehlaniLeon thomastiwalewatching us

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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