First Look: Mikaela Hoover Appears On March 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- A5097 -- Pictured: Mikaela Hoover -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
The final season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues this week, and one of the noteworthy guests is Mikaela Hoover.
The voice actress from Netflix’s “One Piece” appears as an interview guest on the Tuesday, March 17 episode, chatting with host Kelly Clarkson about key topics.
Filmed in advance, the episode will also feature a visit from Derek Hough and a Kellyoke performance of “Coraline.” It will air during the day on March 17; check local listings for broadcast details in your market.
First-look photos of Mikaela Hoover’s appearance follow.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.