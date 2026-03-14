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First Look: Mikaela Hoover Appears On March 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The “One Piece” voice actress chats with Kelly.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- A5097 -- Pictured: Mikaela Hoover -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

The final season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues this week, and one of the noteworthy guests is Mikaela Hoover.

The voice actress from Netflix’s “One Piece” appears as an interview guest on the Tuesday, March 17 episode, chatting with host Kelly Clarkson about key topics.

Filmed in advance, the episode will also feature a visit from Derek Hough and a Kellyoke performance of “Coraline.” It will air during the day on March 17; check local listings for broadcast details in your market.

First-look photos of Mikaela Hoover’s appearance follow.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — A5097 — Pictured: (l-r) Mikaela Hoover, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — A5097 — Pictured: (l-r) Mikaela Hoover, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — A5097 — Pictured: Mikaela Hoover — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — A5097 — Pictured: Mikaela Hoover — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — A5097 — Pictured: Mikaela Hoover — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Mikaela hooverthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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