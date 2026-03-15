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Harry Styles’ “Aperture” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

“Aperture” flies to the top of the dance chart.

Harry Styles - Aperture video screenshot | Columbia

As Harry Styles’ new album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, the lead single reaches #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart.

“Aperture,” indeed, rises three places to claim the chart’s highest spot.

“Aperture” received ~593 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 106.

Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun,” last week’s leader, ranks as a very close #2 this week. It trails “Aperture” by only two spins in the morning report.

Jonas Blue & Malive’s “Edge Of Desire” falls one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay, while Bonnie & Clyde’s “What Love Can Do” jumps four spots to #4. Up one place, The Chainsmokers & Anna Sofia’s “Helium” earns #5.

Anna sofiaaperturebonnie x clydeharry stylesjonas bluemalivethe chainsmokerszara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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