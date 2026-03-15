Harry Styles’ “Aperture” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

As Harry Styles’ new album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, the lead single reaches #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart.

“Aperture,” indeed, rises three places to claim the chart’s highest spot.

“Aperture” received ~593 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 106.

Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun,” last week’s leader, ranks as a very close #2 this week. It trails “Aperture” by only two spins in the morning report.

Jonas Blue & Malive’s “Edge Of Desire” falls one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay, while Bonnie & Clyde’s “What Love Can Do” jumps four spots to #4. Up one place, The Chainsmokers & Anna Sofia’s “Helium” earns #5.