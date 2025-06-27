in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Benson Boone’s “American Heart” Wins For Pure US Album Sales, Morgan Wallen Earns Sixth Week At #1 Overall

“I’m The Problem” is still a dominant #1 on the Billboard 200.

Morgan Wallen Smile video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

The US album race again ends in a split-chart scenario, this time with Benson Boone’s “American Heart” winning for pure sales and Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” keeping the throne for overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “American Heart” sold 29K pure US copies during the June 20-26 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 59.5K in total US consumption.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption figure will earn a #2 debut on the Billboard 200.

“I’m The Problem” will retain #1 on the latter chart for a sixth week, courtesy of another 176K in total US activity (8K from pure album sales, 1K from track sales, 167K from track streams).

Wallen again places two other albums in the Top 10, with his prior studio releases “One Thing At A Time” and “Dangerous” staying near the top of the chart.

