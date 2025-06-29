in Music News

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake’s “Somebody Loves Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

The collaboration reaches #1 at two formats this week.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U cover | Republic

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake’s “Somebody Loves Me” becomes a two-format radio #1 this week, rising to the top of the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

— Played ~6,142 times during the June 22-28 tracking period (+765), “Somebody Loves Me” rises two places to #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” falls a spot to #2, while Playboi Carti & The Weeknd’s “RATHER LIE” ascends two spots to #3 on the rhythmic listing.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” stays at #4, and Lil Tecca’s “Dark Thoughts” drops three levels to #5.

— “Somebody Loves Me” meanwhile enjoys a four-place lift to #1 on the urban listing, courtesy of its ~5,503 spins (+741).

SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” holds at #2, while Kendrick Lamar’s “peekaboo (featuring AzChike)” falls from #1 to #3.

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” slides one spot to #4, and “MUTT” drops a place to #5.

