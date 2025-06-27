Marissa Ayers Set For Major Showcase As Ring Card Girl During Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Fight Card

Headline Planet has thrice published features on Marissa Ayers, providing major media coverage for a model who has become a force on social platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Beginning Saturday, there is every reason to believe the stunning 22-year-old influencer will receive considerably more mainstream attention.

After debuting as a Most Valuable Promotions ring card girl during smaller fight cards, Ayers will this Saturday fill that role during the eagerly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight card.

Given the profile of the show and Ayers’ breathtaking looks and undeniable charm, there is every reason to believe she will captivate major attention as the show airs live.

After all, we have already seen the impact a Jake Paul card can have on a model’s personal brand. This past fall, Ayers’ fellow University of Alabama alum Sydney Thomas added hundreds of thousands of followers — and scored lucrative opportunities — after appearing as a ring card girl during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout on Netflix.

Whereas it would be unrealistic to expect the same impact from this show (a DAZN pay-per-view with a lower-profile main-event), it is hard to imagine many thousands of viewers not instantly looking for more information on Marissa Ayers.

Ayers enters fight weekend with 1.5 million TikTok followers and 365K Instagram fans. Recent social highlights follow: