Report: Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” Earns #1 In US With 133K US Sales, 490K Total US Units

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” cruises to victory on the US album sales and consumption charts this week.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 133K US copies during the May 16-22 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 490K in total US consumption.

Both figures dominantly rank as the week’s best. And so while Billboard’s numbers may differ slightly, the discrepancy will not be enough to jeopardize the album’s claim #1 on both the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

“I’m The Problem” marks Wallen’s third straight #1. Previous album “One Thing At A Time” started with 111K US sales and 501K total US units.