First Look: “Off Campus” Stars Belmont Cameli, Ella Bright Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Off Thursday night in honor of the final “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs an all-new episode on Friday.

The broadcast features an eagerly anticipated visit from Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright.

They will talk about their show “Off Campus,” which has emerged as a breakout hit on Prime Video.

Friday’s stacked episode also features a chat and performance from Maluma, and an interview with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal.

First-look photos from Friday’s episode follow: