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First Look: “Off Campus” Stars Belmont Cameli, Ella Bright Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode also features Maluma, Robert De Niro, and Jane Rosenthal.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2296 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 22, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Off Thursday night in honor of the final “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs an all-new episode on Friday.

The broadcast features an eagerly anticipated visit from Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright.

They will talk about their show “Off Campus,” which has emerged as a breakout hit on Prime Video.

Friday’s stacked episode also features a chat and performance from Maluma, and an interview with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal.

First-look photos from Friday’s episode follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2296 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maluma during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 22, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2296 — Pictured: Musical guest Maluma performs on Friday, May 22, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2296 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 22, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2296 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 22, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2296 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Robert De Niro and film producer Jane Rosenthal during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 22, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Belmont cameliElla brightjimmy fallonmalumanbcoff campusprime videorobert de nirothe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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