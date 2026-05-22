First Look: “Off Campus” Stars Belmont Cameli, Ella Bright Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2296 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 22, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Off Thursday night in honor of the final “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs an all-new episode on Friday.
The broadcast features an eagerly anticipated visit from Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright.
They will talk about their show “Off Campus,” which has emerged as a breakout hit on Prime Video.
Friday’s stacked episode also features a chat and performance from Maluma, and an interview with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal.
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