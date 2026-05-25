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Special Look: Alysa Liu Walks Red Carpet At Monday’s American Music Awards

The Olympic sensation will be a presenter at Monday’s show.

Alysa Liu at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS, which aired the Grammy Awards earlier this year, showcases another long-running musical awards show Monday.

The network, along with its Paramount+ streaming component, will is handling broadcasting duties for the 52nd American Music Awards. Along with handing out fan-determined awards, the event will feature a variety of presenters and performers.

One such presenter is Olympic sensation Alysa Liu, who was recently spotted on the show’s red carpet.

The broadcast will air from Las Vegas at 8PM ET. Photos from Alysa Liu’s red carpet appearance follow.

Alysa Liu at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Alysa Liu at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

alysa liuamerican music awardscbs

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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