Special Look: Alysa Liu Walks Red Carpet At Monday’s American Music Awards

CBS, which aired the Grammy Awards earlier this year, showcases another long-running musical awards show Monday.
The network, along with its Paramount+ streaming component, will is handling broadcasting duties for the 52nd American Music Awards. Along with handing out fan-determined awards, the event will feature a variety of presenters and performers.
One such presenter is Olympic sensation Alysa Liu, who was recently spotted on the show’s red carpet.
The broadcast will air from Las Vegas at 8PM ET. Photos from Alysa Liu’s red carpet appearance follow.
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