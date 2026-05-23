in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Cure” Debuts At #1 On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

Meanwhile, previous release “drop dead” returns to the Top 10 on both charts.

Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure video screenshot | Geffen

The latest taste of Olivia Rodrigo’s forthcoming album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” arrived Friday, and it predictably made a big splash on Spotify.

Credited with 7.2 million worldwide streams, the song debuts at #1 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, May 22. It also starts at #1 on the US listing, courtesy of its 2.7 million opening-day streams in America.

Buzz over the new release also sparked renewed excitement in previous release “drop dead.” That song rose seventeen places to #8 on the Global Chart (with 4.1 million worldwide streams) and fifteen places to #8 on the US Chart (with 1.3 million).

“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” arrives on June 12.

drop deadolivia rodrigothe cureyou seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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