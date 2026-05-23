Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Cure” Debuts At #1 On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

The latest taste of Olivia Rodrigo’s forthcoming album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” arrived Friday, and it predictably made a big splash on Spotify.

Credited with 7.2 million worldwide streams, the song debuts at #1 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, May 22. It also starts at #1 on the US listing, courtesy of its 2.7 million opening-day streams in America.

Buzz over the new release also sparked renewed excitement in previous release “drop dead.” That song rose seventeen places to #8 on the Global Chart (with 4.1 million worldwide streams) and fifteen places to #8 on the US Chart (with 1.3 million).

“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” arrives on June 12.