in Music News

Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” Debuts In Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The collaboration ranks as the week’s top new entry.

Alex Warren and Jelly Roll - Bloodline cover | Atlantic Records

Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” attracted unsurprisingly ample opening-day interest, earning a Top 10 slot on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

The collaboration earns #9 on the listing, courtesy of its 1.08 million Friday streams in the United States.

“Bloodline” convincingly ranks as the chart’s top newcomer; no other new release even cracked the Top 30.

“Bloodline” makes its splash as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” continues to post monster numbers. The song appears at #3 on Friday’s US chart, while retaining its #1 position on the Spotify platform’s global listing.

Alex warrenbloodlinejelly roll

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Report: Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” Earns #1 In US With 133K US Sales, 490K Total US Units

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Claims #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart For 31st Week