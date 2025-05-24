Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” Debuts In Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” attracted unsurprisingly ample opening-day interest, earning a Top 10 slot on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.
The collaboration earns #9 on the listing, courtesy of its 1.08 million Friday streams in the United States.
“Bloodline” convincingly ranks as the chart’s top newcomer; no other new release even cracked the Top 30.
“Bloodline” makes its splash as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” continues to post monster numbers. The song appears at #3 on Friday’s US chart, while retaining its #1 position on the Spotify platform’s global listing.
