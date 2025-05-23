Early Look: Dasha Takes The Stage On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The final original “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” before Memorial Day Weekend break airs Thursday, and it closes with a performance by Dasha.

The pop-country superstar, who continues to build buzz for her energetic performances, makes her “Fallon” debut with said performance.

Her musical number follows appearances by Shaquille O’Neal and Hayley Atwell.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Dasha performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow: