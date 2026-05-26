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Jazz Chisholm Jr Booked For Appearance On June 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Tina Fey, Marlon Wayans, and the Schmigadoon cast.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2296 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during the monologue on Friday, May 22, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The New York-based “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will soon feature a member of the New York Yankees.

According to NBC, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will appear on the June 1 edition of the late-night talk show. He will be one of three interview guests, with Tina Fey and Marlon Wayans also set to drop by the broadcast.

The episode will close with a performance from the Broadway cast of “Schmigadoon!”

Chisholm Jr. was one of several Yankees to hit a home run in the team’s Tuesday night rout of the Kansas City Royals.

Currently in re-runs due to a Memorial Day break, the aforementioned episode will mark a return to originals. The next night’s (June 2) episode will feature Paul Rudd, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nicholas Galitzine, and Ron Taylor.

jazz Chisholm jrjimmy fallonmarlon wayansnbcNew York yankeesthe tonight showtina fey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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