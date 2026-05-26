Jazz Chisholm Jr Booked For Appearance On June 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The New York-based “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will soon feature a member of the New York Yankees.

According to NBC, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will appear on the June 1 edition of the late-night talk show. He will be one of three interview guests, with Tina Fey and Marlon Wayans also set to drop by the broadcast.

The episode will close with a performance from the Broadway cast of “Schmigadoon!”

Chisholm Jr. was one of several Yankees to hit a home run in the team’s Tuesday night rout of the Kansas City Royals.

Currently in re-runs due to a Memorial Day break, the aforementioned episode will mark a return to originals. The next night’s (June 2) episode will feature Paul Rudd, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nicholas Galitzine, and Ron Taylor.