in Music News

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Celebrates 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 3rd Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

“So Easy” further solidifies its status as a legitimate radio smash.

Olivia Dean - So Easy To Fall In Love video screenshot | Island

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” continues to cement its status as one of the year’s biggest radio hits. The song secures a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, while notching a third atop the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “So Easy” received ~16,046 pop spins during the May 17-23 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 249 but remaining the format’s biggest song.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” holds at #2 on the pop chart, as PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” rises two spots to #3. Kehlani’s “Folded” drops a level to #4, and sombr’s “homewrecker” slides a place to #5.

— Olivia Dean’s hit meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of ~5,429 at Hot AC (-85).

“I Just Might” stays at #2, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” retains the #3 position. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds as the #4 song, and Olivia Dean’s prior release “Man I Need” keeps tabs on #5.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XkehlaniOlivia deanpinkpantheressso easy (to fall in love)sombrzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio