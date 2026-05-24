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Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“Brunette” rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Tucker Wetmore - Brunette video screenshot | Mercury Nashville

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore claims the top spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

His “Brunette” rises one spot to earn the pinnacle position, ranking as the leader in Mediabase chart points for the May 17-23 tracking period. It also ranks as the Mediabase country panels’s most played and heard song for the window.

Ella Langley’s “Be Her” ascends one spot to #2, as Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” elevates a place to #3. Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around” improves to #4, and John Ross’ “Hate How You Look” jumps two places to #5.

brunetteElla langleyJohn rossjordan davisriley greentucker wetmore

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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