Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore claims the top spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
His “Brunette” rises one spot to earn the pinnacle position, ranking as the leader in Mediabase chart points for the May 17-23 tracking period. It also ranks as the Mediabase country panels’s most played and heard song for the window.
Ella Langley’s “Be Her” ascends one spot to #2, as Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” elevates a place to #3. Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around” improves to #4, and John Ross’ “Hate How You Look” jumps two places to #5.