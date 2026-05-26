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Christian Pulisic Joins PUMA, KidSuper For New York City Takeover, Collaboration Reveal (Special Look)

The soccer star had a big Monday in New York City.

Christian Pulisic, PUMA, and KidSuper Take Over New York City Streets | Zach Hilty/BFA.com

With New York preparing to host the eagerly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026, the unifying spirit of soccer is already palpable in the area.

Monday, one of the sport’s stars amplified that energy with a New York City takeover.

The AC Milan and US Men’s National Team player joined forces with PUMA and KidSuper for a celebration throughout the city.

The festivities began with a takeover of Fulton Street Seaport, featuring street vendors, music, and fan encounters with Pulisic.

From there, the excitement moved to Brooklyn, where Pulisic and KidSuper Studios designer Colm Dillane revealed the athlete’s new PUMA Ultra boot collaboration. The limited edition collaboration launched for sale on the PUMA website and in the Brooklyn KidSuper retail store.

“This was a really special collab for me, working with Colm and PUMA,” said Pulisic. “I think the boot came out exactly as I wanted it to. Hopefully everyone likes it and hopefully it’ll bring me some luck.”

“Christian has this energy where he never feels like he’s trying too hard, but you can still feel the pressure and obsession underneath everything,” added Dillane. “Working with PUMA on this felt really natural because we wanted to capture the emotional side of football, not just the performance side of it. All the best at the World Cup Christian – bring it home!”

As a soccer-themed takeover, it would have been a major miss if athletics did not factor into the celebration. That mistake was not made; Dillane and Pulisic hosted a rooftop tournament involving youth NYC footballers and members of KidSuper’s league.

Photos from the event follow, courtesy of PUMA.

Christian Pulisic, PUMA, and KidSuper Take Over New York City Streets | Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Christian Pulisic, PUMA, and KidSuper Take Over New York City Streets | Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Christian Pulisic, PUMA, and KidSuper Take Over New York City Streets | Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Christian Pulisic, PUMA, and KidSuper Take Over New York City Streets | Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Christian Pulisic, PUMA, and KidSuper Take Over New York City Streets | Zach Hilty/BFA.com

christian pulisickidsuper

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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