in Music News

Madonna’s “I Feel So Free” Earns #1 On Dance Radio Chart

“I Feel So Free” rises to the pinnacle of the dance radio listing.

Madonna press photo by Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Warner

Madonna’s “I Feel So Free” completes its run to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “I Feel So Free” earns #1 thanks to the ~677 spins it received during the May 17-23 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 190 spins.

Kygo’s “Save My Love (featuring Gryffin & Khalid)” holds at #2 this week, while Fisher & Tones and I’s “Favour” rises two levels to claim the #3 position.

Tiesto & Brieanna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” drops a spot to #4, and Loud Luxury & Sadboi’s “OUT LATE.” rises a level to #5.

brieanna gracefishergryffinI feel so freekhalidkygoloud luxurymadonnasadboitiestotones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio