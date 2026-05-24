Madonna’s “I Feel So Free” Earns #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Madonna’s “I Feel So Free” completes its run to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Up three places from last week’s position, “I Feel So Free” earns #1 thanks to the ~677 spins it received during the May 17-23 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 190 spins.
Kygo’s “Save My Love (featuring Gryffin & Khalid)” holds at #2 this week, while Fisher & Tones and I’s “Favour” rises two levels to claim the #3 position.
Tiesto & Brieanna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” drops a spot to #4, and Loud Luxury & Sadboi’s “OUT LATE.” rises a level to #5.