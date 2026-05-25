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Karol G, Tinashe, Hilary Duff Arrive On American Music Awards Red Carpet

The show is taking place Monday night on CBS and Paramount+.

Karol G at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Big names continue to hit the American Music Awards red carpet, including a group of three immensely talented — and famously stunning — artists.

Karol G, Tinashe, and Hilary Duff all made their presence felt on the arrival circuit in Las Vegas, wowing shortly ahead of the ceremony’s 8PM start time.

Karol G will be taking the stage as a performer Monday night, while Hilary Duff is a confirmed presenter.

The fan-driven awards show has been a staple for decades, with this year’s ceremony marking the 52nd occasion. CBS and Paramount+ are handling broadcasting duties.

AMAs red carpet photos follow.

Tinashe at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Tinashe at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Hilary Duff at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Hilary Duff at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Karol G at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Karol G at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Karol G at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

american music awardscbshilary duffkarol gtinashe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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