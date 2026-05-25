Karol G, Tinashe, Hilary Duff Arrive On American Music Awards Red Carpet

Big names continue to hit the American Music Awards red carpet, including a group of three immensely talented — and famously stunning — artists.
Karol G, Tinashe, and Hilary Duff all made their presence felt on the arrival circuit in Las Vegas, wowing shortly ahead of the ceremony’s 8PM start time.
Karol G will be taking the stage as a performer Monday night, while Hilary Duff is a confirmed presenter.
The fan-driven awards show has been a staple for decades, with this year’s ceremony marking the 52nd occasion. CBS and Paramount+ are handling broadcasting duties.
AMAs red carpet photos follow.
Tinashe at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Tinashe at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Hilary Duff at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Hilary Duff at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Karol G at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Karol G at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Karol G at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. The 52nd AMAs airing live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.