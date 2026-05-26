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Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” Again Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The single continues to score support at pop radio.

Sabrina Carpenter in House Tour | Video screenshot | Island

For the second time in three weeks, Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The latest “Man’s Best Friend” single won support from another 33 Mediabase-monitored stations this week.

With pickups from 31 stations each, Gracie Abrams’ “Hit The Wall” and LISA, Anitta & Rema’s “Goals” tie for second-most added. Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON” follows in fourth on the Mediabase add board with 26 new pickups.

Credited with 11 adds, Bronte Fall’s “Invited (To The Party)” ranks as fifth-most added.

Each added by 10 stations, Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” and Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It” tie for sixth.

MONSTA X’s “Heal” follows in eighth place with adds. Tyla & Zara Larsson’s “SHE DID IT AGAIN” and Zara Larsson’s own “Lush Life” share ninth place with 8 pickups each.

anittaBronte falled sheerangracie abramshouse tourJustin BieberlisaMalcolm toddmartin garrixmonster xremasabrina carpentertylazara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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