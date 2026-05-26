Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” Again Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second time in three weeks, Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The latest “Man’s Best Friend” single won support from another 33 Mediabase-monitored stations this week.

With pickups from 31 stations each, Gracie Abrams’ “Hit The Wall” and LISA, Anitta & Rema’s “Goals” tie for second-most added. Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON” follows in fourth on the Mediabase add board with 26 new pickups.

Credited with 11 adds, Bronte Fall’s “Invited (To The Party)” ranks as fifth-most added.

Each added by 10 stations, Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” and Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It” tie for sixth.

MONSTA X’s “Heal” follows in eighth place with adds. Tyla & Zara Larsson’s “SHE DID IT AGAIN” and Zara Larsson’s own “Lush Life” share ninth place with 8 pickups each.