PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s hit “Stateside” officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~5,610 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Stateside” rises two spots to #1 this week. The play count tops last week’s mark by 631.
DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” falls one spot to #2, as Kehlani’s “Folded” rises a level to #3. Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Flirts (featuring Momo Boyd)” concurrently ascends one position to #4 on this week’s rhythmic chart.
Up three places, Chris Brown’s “Obvious” reaches a new high of #5.