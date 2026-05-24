in Music News

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The collaboration climbs to #1 on this week’s chart.

Stateside video screenshot | Warner/Epic

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s hit “Stateside” officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,610 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Stateside” rises two spots to #1 this week. The play count tops last week’s mark by 631.

DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” falls one spot to #2, as Kehlani’s “Folded” rises a level to #3. Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Flirts (featuring Momo Boyd)” concurrently ascends one position to #4 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Up three places, Chris Brown’s “Obvious” reaches a new high of #5.

baby keemChris Browndababykehlanikendrick lamarmomo boydpinkpantheressstatesidezara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Cure” Debuts At #1 On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

Madonna’s “I Feel So Free” Earns #1 On Dance Radio Chart