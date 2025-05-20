in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Jin’s “Echo” Projected For #2 In Pure US Album Sales, Top 10 Debut In Total US Units

Jin’s second solo release will perform well on this week’s charts.

Jin - Echo concept photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

“Echo,” the new solo EP from BTS member Jin, is on track for a solid opening-week performance in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is set to sell 31K US copies by the close of the May 16-22 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 39K in total first-week US activity.

The sales figure should earn “Echo” #2 on Billboard Top Album Sales; only Morgan Wallen’s new “I’m The Problem” is expected to sell more.

The unit figure, moreover, should be enough for a Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. Current projections from Hits have it at #6 — and within striking distance of a Top 5 start.

Outside of hits chart-topping efforts as part of BTS, Jin previously reached #3 on Billboard Top Album Sales and #4 on the Billboard 200 with the solo project “Happy.”

