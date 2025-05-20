in Music News

Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae’s “What I Want” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The high-profile collaboration wins big support at pop radio.

Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae - What I Want YouTube lyric video screenshot

As it posts massive opening week streaming numbers, Morgan Wallen’s “What I Want (featuring Tate McRae)” is amassing considerable support at pop radio.

Picked up by 94 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the song convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

A new option for 65 stations, Haven Madison’s “Castle” takes second on the Mediabase pop add board.

Rihanna’s “Friend Of Mine” follows as a close third with 64 pickups, while an add count of 34 positions sombr’s “undressed” in fourth. With 28 new playlist pickups, Jessie Murph’s “Blue Strips” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” (26 adds, 6th-most), Tyla’s “Bliss” (24 adds, 7th-most), Role Model’s “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” (22 adds, 8th-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Busy Woman” (18 adds, 9th-most), and Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” (17 adds, 10th-most).

