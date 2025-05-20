Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” Projected For 130K US Album Sales, 475K Total US Units

Morgan Wallen will secure a third straight #1 album in the United States this week, as his “I’m The Problem” is pacing for a massive debut.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 130K US copies during the May 16-22 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, it may generate 475K in total first-week US units.

Both figures will convincingly rank as the week’s best, resulting in debuts atop the Billboard Top Album Sales and 200 charts.

The numbers are in the same ballpark as those for previous album “One Thing At A Time,” which drew just over 111K in pure US sales and 501K in total US units.

Prior to that release, Wallen earned a #1 debut for “Dangerous” (74K sales, 265K total units).