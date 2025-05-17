Songs From Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” Claim Top 8 Spots On US Spotify Chart; Album Pacing For 450K+ Units

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” made an unsurprisingly massive opening-day splash, scoring the Top 8 spots on the US Spotify Chart for Friday, May 16.

“What I Want,” his collaboration with Tate McRae, leads the way at #1 on the listing. Pre-release tracks “Just In Case” (#2, +4) and “Superman” (#3, +9) follow, with newcomer “I Got Better” arriving at #4. The title track, another pre-release single, soars twelve places to #5.

New entries “Falling Apart” (#6), “Skoal, Chevy, and Browning” (#7), and “Eyes Are Closed” (#8) occupy the new few slots.

Occupying #9, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” is the first and only non-Morgan Wallen song to appear in the Top 10. “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” Wallen’s pre-release collaboration with Post Malone, follows at #10 (+1).

The strong Spotify performance signposts a big opening week for the album; Hits Daily Double says it should debut with 450-500K in total first-week US units.