Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“I’m The Problem” reaches #1 in conjunction with the album release.

As the album launches in dominant fashion, the title track from Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” reaches #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“I’m The Problem” rises one place to the pinnacle of this week’s listing. Along with ruling for chart points, it ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 11-17 tracking period.

Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink” rises a spot to #2, while Riley Green’s “Worst Way” ascends three levels to #3.

Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” and Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver” concurrently retain the #4 and #5 positions, respectively.

