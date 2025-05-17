Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Reaches 30 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The latest Global YouTube Music Videos Chart has arrived, and it features the same #1 as the past twenty-nine charts.

Indeed, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” secures a 30th consecutive week as the world’s most-watched YouTube music video. The video attracted another 26.5 million views during the May 9-15 tracking period.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” garnered 42.0 million views during the tracking period. That keeps the song at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, trailing only Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile.”

“APT.” ruled that chart for 20 weeks — “Die With A Smile” has claimed #1 for the past ten.