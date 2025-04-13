Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” Remains #1 At Pop Radio

Not a one-and-done, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” retains the top spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played ~14,944 times during the April 6-12 tracking period, the hit single enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 577 over last week’s mark.
Up two places, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” earns #2. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” slides one level to #3, as Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” drops a spot to #4.
A two-place rise concurrently brings Lola Young’s “Messy” to a new peak of #5.
