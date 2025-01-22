Lola Young Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2082 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Lola Young during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Hours after her buzzy hit “Messy” earned the most added honor at pop radio, Lola Young makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The rising star artist appears as an interviewee on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show. Not simply there to chat, she also takes the stage for a musical performance.
Lola Young appears as part of a lineup that also includes Sarah Silverman and Bobby Cannavale.
Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
