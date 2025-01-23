Joe Keery Scheduled For January 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Sadie Sink Booked For January 30

Two notables from “Stranger Things” will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week.

Joe Keery, who plays Steve on the series, will appear for an interview on the January 28 broadcast. He will also take the stage to perform as Djo.

Sadie Sink, the actress responsible for Max on the Netflix series, will then appear for a chat on the January 30 broadcast.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Complete listings follow:

Thursday, January 23: Guests include Denis Leary, Andie MacDowell and musical guest Teddy Swims. Show #2084

Friday, January 24: Guests include Co-Host Bad Bunny, Karla Sofía Gascón, Linus Sebastian and musical guest Bad Bunny. (OAD 1/13/25)

Monday, January 27: Guests include Shailene Woodley, Martha Stewart and a performance from Death Becomes Her. Show #2085

Tuesday, January 28: Guests include Amy Schumer, Joe Keery and musical guest Djo. Show #2086

Wednesday, January 29: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Simply Red. Show #2087

Thursday, January 30: Guests include Pete Davidson, Sadie Sink and Olivia Tiedemann. Show #2088