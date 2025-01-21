Lola Young’s “Messy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Lola Young’s “Messy” continues to win support at the pop radio format, earning this week’s most added honor.
The hit single landed at 41 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, yielding the #1 position on the add board.
Picked up by 40 stations, Bon Jovi & Pitbull’s “Now Or Never” ranks as a close second. SZA’s “BMF” follows in third with 32 pickups, and an add count of 28 slots Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Body Talk” in fourth.
The recipient of 21 adds, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” earns fifth place on this week’s Mediabase pop add board.
— This week’s other notable options: Teddy Swims’ “Bad Dreams” (19 adds, 6th-most), Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Slow Motion” (17 adds, 7th-most), Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” (16 adds, 8th-most), Rosé’s “toxic till the end” (11 adds, 9th-most), and Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” (7 adds, 10th-most).
