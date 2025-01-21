in Music News

Lola Young’s “Messy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Messy” lands first place on this week’s add board.

Lola Young - press photo by Sophie Jones, courtesy of Island

Lola Young’s “Messy” continues to win support at the pop radio format, earning this week’s most added honor.

The hit single landed at 41 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, yielding the #1 position on the add board.

Picked up by 40 stations, Bon Jovi & Pitbull’s “Now Or Never” ranks as a close second. SZA’s “BMF” follows in third with 32 pickups, and an add count of 28 slots Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Body Talk” in fourth.

The recipient of 21 adds, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” earns fifth place on this week’s Mediabase pop add board.

— This week’s other notable options: Teddy Swims’ “Bad Dreams” (19 adds, 6th-most), Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Slow Motion” (17 adds, 7th-most), Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” (16 adds, 8th-most), Rosé’s “toxic till the end” (11 adds, 9th-most), and Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” (7 adds, 10th-most).

Alex warrenbon jovigigi perezjonas brotherskane brownKatelyn brownkendrick lamarlola youngmarshmellomessypitbullroseszateddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

Lola Young Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)