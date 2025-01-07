Charli D’Amelio Makes Appearance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

As of Monday night, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is officially back to original broadcasts.

The first “Tonight Show” of 2025 features an appearance by Charli D’Amelio, who has been performing on Broadway in “& Juliet.” D’Amelio drops by for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

The interview airs as part of an episode that also features Joe Manganiello and Busta Rhymes.

Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 11:35PM ET on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping: