Charli D’Amelio Makes Appearance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2073 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dancer Charli D'Amelio during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 6, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As of Monday night, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is officially back to original broadcasts.
The first “Tonight Show” of 2025 features an appearance by Charli D’Amelio, who has been performing on Broadway in “& Juliet.” D’Amelio drops by for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.
The interview airs as part of an episode that also features Joe Manganiello and Busta Rhymes.
Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 11:35PM ET on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:
charli d'ameliojimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…